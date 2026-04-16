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#638: Room 5600 (Clip)
Macroaggressions
Macroaggressions
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From 1933 to 2015, the Rockefeller family developed, owned, and occupied 19 buildings across 22 acres in midtown Manhattan known as Rockefeller Center. The many tentacles of the Rockefeller Standard Oil octopus were housed in the General Electric building inside the family office known as Room 5600.


The United Nations was conceptualized inside Room 5600, alongside the IMF, World Bank, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, and even the Trilateral Commission. David Rockefeller and Henry Kissinger formulated their scheme for the depopulation of the Third World from this office, and the plan to open China was concocted inside the vast 56th-floor office that housed the most dangerous American family in the nation’s 250-year history.


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Keywords
united nationsrockefellersworld governmentstandard oilcharlie robinson
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