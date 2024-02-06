Create New Account
Take a guess whose Fault it is for the 'Farmers Protesting in Europe', according to Microchip Ursula
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 21 hours ago

Take a guess whose fault it is for the farmers protesting in Europe, according to Microchip Ursula.

Yep, it's Russia's fault.

Maria Zakharova responded to the "Home Appliances Expert" von der Leyen:

💬 "European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen blamed Russia and climate change for the recent problems faced by European farmers who have been protesting lately.

That's a powerful twist. It's unexpected, but nice to know we're also managing the entire climate on the planet. European Union farmers seem insignificant against this backdrop – perhaps the mischief of preschool 'Russian hackers.'

I wonder, does the Earth's axis also shift at Moscow's command?"

