Take a guess whose fault it is for the farmers protesting in Europe, according to Microchip Ursula.
Yep, it's Russia's fault.
Maria Zakharova responded to the "Home Appliances Expert" von der Leyen:
💬 "European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen blamed Russia and climate change for the recent problems faced by European farmers who have been protesting lately.
That's a powerful twist. It's unexpected, but nice to know we're also managing the entire climate on the planet. European Union farmers seem insignificant against this backdrop – perhaps the mischief of preschool 'Russian hackers.'
I wonder, does the Earth's axis also shift at Moscow's command?"
