MATT WALSH | 'What Is A Woman’ Wins The Free Speech Battle

'What Is A Woman’ Wins The Free Speech Battle | Ep. 1175
Today on the Matt Walsh Show, it was an epic battle for free speech at Twitter, as we posted our film What Is a Woman and got immediately tagged with the "hate speech" label.
But in the end, the left's attempts to yet again censor and suppress our message only backfired in a big way.
We'll talk about everything that has happened in the one of the most wild 24 hour stretches in the history of the Daily Wire. Also, Glamour Magazine has an interview with a pregnant man -- who is not actually a man at all.
And Joe Biden tries to walk across a flat surface and falls on his face. What does it say about America that we have a senile dementia patient who can't speak or walk in the White House?
https://rumble.com/v2rn6z0-what-is-a-woman-wins-the-free-speech-battle-ep.-1175.html
