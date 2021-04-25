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Abide with Me + Lyrics (AC/Rock Anthem Version)
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11 views • April 25, 2021
ABIDE WITH ME" For such a time as this...sung by Artist, Author, & Speaker, Ann M. Wolf, with powerful & moving arrangement by renowned producer & composer, Tracy Collins.
Artist Info & Merch: https://annmwolf.info/
Verse One:
Abide with me; fast falls the eventide;
The darkness deepens; Lord, with me abide;
When other helpers fail and comforts flee,
Help of the helpless, oh, abide with me.
Verse Two:
I need Thy presence every passing hour;
What but Thy grace can foil the tempter’s power?
Who, like Thyself, my guide and stay can be?
Through cloud and sunshine, Lord, abide with me.
Verse Three:
I fear no foe, with Thee at hand to bless;
Ills have no weight and tears no bitterness;
Where is death’s sting? Where, grave, thy victory?
I triumph still, if Thou abide with me.
Verse Four:
Hold Thou Thy cross before my closing eyes;
Shine through the gloom and point me to the skies;
Heaven’s morning breaks, and earth’s vain shadows flee;
In life, in death, O Lord, abide with me.
Verse One (Repeat)
Abide with me; fast falls the eventide;
The darkness deepens; Lord, with me abide;
When other helpers fail and comforts flee,
Help of the helpless, oh, abide with me.
Help of the helpless, oh, abide with me.
This song was written by Henry Francis Lyte and is in the public domain.
Album “Redemption” by Ann M. Wolf © Copyright 2016, BMI
Re: CD (Arrangement & Production) with all rights reserved.
Artist Info & Merch: https://annmwolf.info/
Verse One:
Abide with me; fast falls the eventide;
The darkness deepens; Lord, with me abide;
When other helpers fail and comforts flee,
Help of the helpless, oh, abide with me.
Verse Two:
I need Thy presence every passing hour;
What but Thy grace can foil the tempter’s power?
Who, like Thyself, my guide and stay can be?
Through cloud and sunshine, Lord, abide with me.
Verse Three:
I fear no foe, with Thee at hand to bless;
Ills have no weight and tears no bitterness;
Where is death’s sting? Where, grave, thy victory?
I triumph still, if Thou abide with me.
Verse Four:
Hold Thou Thy cross before my closing eyes;
Shine through the gloom and point me to the skies;
Heaven’s morning breaks, and earth’s vain shadows flee;
In life, in death, O Lord, abide with me.
Verse One (Repeat)
Abide with me; fast falls the eventide;
The darkness deepens; Lord, with me abide;
When other helpers fail and comforts flee,
Help of the helpless, oh, abide with me.
Help of the helpless, oh, abide with me.
This song was written by Henry Francis Lyte and is in the public domain.
Album “Redemption” by Ann M. Wolf © Copyright 2016, BMI
Re: CD (Arrangement & Production) with all rights reserved.
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