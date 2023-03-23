Earth Is A Prison Planet

In the shadows of other dimensions, there lays a nefarious force waging war upon humans for millennia from the space between spaces - a dark force that governs not just our thoughts and actions but our very souls. The very advent of time began the slave master hierarchy between us and those unseen forces behind our every action and thought. They built and created "rules" and systems of thought, created kingdoms and spawned religions used to rule the masses from afar by controlling the ebb and flow of space and time on an epic level. Under the guise of "free will" and "individualism" the systems in place around us actually ensure that we have no choice but to comply and obey an underlying agenda that at its core is evil, and have been put in place by beings that feed and are nurtured by the control they maintain over planet Earth.

