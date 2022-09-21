Create New Account
[Bidan]'s Border Breakdown
Border Crisis: Relentless Invasion

* Martha’s Vineyard: from paradise to a military base.

* So much for those virtuous lawn signs.

* Those who are ‘virtuous’ are usually the opposite.

* The migrants came, left and festivals live on.

* Vote correctly and you get better resources.

* There have been more migrants than ever before.

* The border crisis is a national security issue — and an ongoing disaster for the U.S.

* Joe imports millions of migrants into America.

* DHS: Venezuelan prisoners are entering the country; welcomes 3 illegals for every 4 U.S. births.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-shreds-biden-border-crisis-all-fault


The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Stephen Miller — is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 20 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312624186112

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312622497112

human traffickingimmigrationtucker carlsonborder crisiselizabeth warrenjoe bidensouthern borderdeportationron desantissanctuary citykidnappingvirtue signalingbroken borderillegal alienopen bordersmugglingborder battleborder invasiongreat replacementborder crossingbill meluginborder surgeborder breakdownjavier salazar

