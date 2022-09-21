[Bidan]'s Border Breakdown

Border Crisis: Relentless Invasion
* Martha’s Vineyard: from paradise to a military base.
* So much for those virtuous lawn signs.
* Those who are ‘virtuous’ are usually the opposite.
* The migrants came, left and festivals live on.
* Vote correctly and you get better resources.
* There have been more migrants than ever before.
* The border crisis is a national security issue — and an ongoing disaster for the U.S.
* Joe imports millions of migrants into America.
* DHS: Venezuelan prisoners are entering the country; welcomes 3 illegals for every 4 U.S. births.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-shreds-biden-border-crisis-all-fault
The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Stephen Miller — is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 20 September 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312624186112
