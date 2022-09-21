[Bidan]'s Border Breakdown

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Border Crisis: Relentless Invasion
* Martha’s Vineyard: from paradise to a military base.
* So much for those virtuous lawn signs.
* Those who are ‘virtuous’ are usually the opposite.
* The migrants came, left and festivals live on.
* Vote correctly and you get better resources.
* There have been more migrants than ever before.
* The border crisis is a national security issue — and an ongoing disaster for the U.S.
* Joe imports millions of migrants into America.
* DHS: Venezuelan prisoners are entering the country; welcomes 3 illegals for every 4 U.S. births.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-shreds-biden-border-crisis-all-fault
The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Stephen Miller — is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 20 September 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312624186112