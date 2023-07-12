GLENN BECK | Travel Restrictions ~ in the Name of WHAT?!

It’s happening gradually, but slowly, the far-left and global elites are changing your conception of traveling. Gone are the days where those who traveled were considered cultured, knowledgeable, or well-informed.





Soon, those who travel — or even those who WISH to travel — may be deemed ignorant, instead. In this clip, Glenn sits down with a travel expert who details the signs that this change IS coming…and it’s all thanks to ESG metrics.





And even if you’re not a huge traveler, this WILL affect you: ‘You want to have the freedom of movement…no matter what party you’re a part of. So this is something universally we all need to make sure that we protect.’





Watch more BlazeTV here: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP

► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu

► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/

► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://www.theblaze.com/newsletters/theblaze





Connect with us on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/BlazeTV