"Hundreds of my friends died for what?"

100-year-old WWII veteran Alec Penstone gets emotional as he tells Good Morning Britain journalists his Country is worse off now than when he fought for it.
“The sacrifice wasn't worth the result that it is now,” Penstone said.
“What we fought for was our Freedom. Even now [the country] is worse than what it was when I fought for it.”