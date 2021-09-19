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COVID VACCINE VICTIMS PARENTS SPEAK OUT SEPT 4TH TIMES SQUARE
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101 views • September 19, 2021
SpiralSandCircle



Rest in peace, Ben Goodman. His tale told here at the Covid Vaccine Victims march and vigil NYC Sept 4th, 2021

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https://t.me/covidvaccinevictims

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https://t.me/WorldwideNewYork

Important links and protests in and around NYC particularly home of Mayor, Gracie Mansion
https://t.me/saveourbelovednyc

https://t.me/AmericasFrontlineDoctors
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deathsvictimstimes squarecovid vaccinespiralsandcircle
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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