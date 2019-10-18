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Is America Finished? Alex Jones and Steve Allen
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133 views • October 18, 2019
What can be done to reclaim the soul of America after dark forces have ravaged the country for decades? Alex Jones and Steve Allen have an insightful conversation on spirituality and the cultural war taking place all across the country.
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By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=coimo&utm_campaign=everything-must-go-emergency-sale&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EMGundervideotext
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