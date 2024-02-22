Stew Peters: Michael Yon & Ann Vandersteel House Impeaches Traitor Mayorkas

House Impeaches Traitor Mayorkas: Millions Of Illegals Have Invaded America During Biden Rule. Michael Yon & Ann Vandersteel are here to talk about the impeachment of the traitor Alejandro Mayorkas and the continued invasion at the southern border.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.