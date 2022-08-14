Forest City Built by the CCP’s Country Garden in Malaysia Become a Ghost Town

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https://gnews.org/post/p18986776
08/12/2022 South China Morning Post: Forest City, a US$100-billion property development by a China-linked company in southern Malaysia, was built to house up to 700,000 people once completed in 2023. But the huge residential and commercial project resembles a ghost town today, with only an estimated 2,000 residents living on the site