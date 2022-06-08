Trump To Declare 2024 Candidacy

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Former President Donald Trump has been thinking about declaring a 2024 presidential bid early, according to NBC News. While the consensus in GOP circles has been that Trump would hold off on announcing any formal decision until after the 2022 midterm elections in November, some advisors told NBC that may be shifting. Jason Miller, the CEO of Gettr and a former top Trump White House aide, explained why an early announcement could be advantageous for the former president.
“I’ve laid out my case on why I think he should do it,” Miller told NBC. “I think that there being clarity about what his intentions are [is important] so he can start building that operation while it’s still fresh in people’s minds and they’re still active — a lot of that can be converted into 2024 action.”
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