Greta "Arrest" Theatre

If your instincts tell you something is BS, chances are it is.
Getting arrested once garnered lots of social credits, and new followers. It’s a way to change your image from a nice little person to a bad boy /bad girl against the system.
Justin Bieber trashed and urinated in Walmart. Got fake arrested, came out with a new image.
AOC got fake arrested to show us she’s against the establishment.
Andrew Tate got fake arrested to show us he’s against the establishment.
Source @People Power Aus
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link
