Greta "Arrest" Theatre
739 views
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
If your instincts tell you something is BS, chances are it is.

Getting arrested once garnered lots of social credits, and new followers. It’s a way to change your image from a nice little person to a bad boy /bad girl against the system.

Justin Bieber trashed and urinated in Walmart. Got fake arrested, came out with a new image.

AOC got fake arrested to show us she’s against the establishment.

Andrew Tate got fake arrested to show us he’s against the establishment.

Source @People Power Aus

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link


Keywords
controlled oppositiongreta thunbergtheatre

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
