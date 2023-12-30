Create New Account
Evonne the Turbodiesel After One Year -- a Quick Car!
The Art of Diesel
Published a day ago

I purchased Evonne as a project vehicle a year ago. In this video, I share the

car's current condition and performance level. My tuning was done by Drew

(genius!) at Mid-Tennessee Diesel +1-615-601-1728, [email protected]

. A couple quick notes on performance: 1\. Because I've done data logging, I

know that the boost gauge understates boost by 3-4 psi. 2\. Because 0-60 is

accomplished in approximately 6.6 seconds, it corresponds to about 280 hp with

a 4,000 lb curb weight. This would correspond with approximately 470 lb-ft of

torque. So, my claims of 300 hp and 500 lb-ft are a bit high. I hope this

video gives a good fee for how Evonne looks and drives today. There's still

more work to be done, but the performance is mostly where it's going to be.

Subscribe to our Substack for FREE, where all of our videos will be posted and

the most detailed information will be shared on our projects. We have a forum

where we can exchange technical information. https://artofdiesel.substack.com/

Get an Art of Diesel cap like mine! More swag coming soon.

https://artofdieselswag.etsy.com/ Intro and outro music is "Hard Feelings" by

XEFSketch. Music in the beginning sequence is "Compromise," also by XEFSketch.

All music is used with the artist's permission. See the rest of their content

at: / insane-sketch Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

carrebuildturbodiesel

