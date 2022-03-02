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Ep 110: The Seven Pillars of Health
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8 views • March 02, 2022
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When you don't have a firm foundation, whatever you're trying to build is going to collapse sooner, rather than later.
In this video, we shall discuss the seven pillars of health to provide all of you with a firm health foundation.
---In this episode, you'll discover---
✅ A brief history of Drs Mark and Michelle
✅ What are the Seven Pillars of Health
✅ The three things that YOU need help with, concerning health
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
https://sherwood.tv/free
When you don't have a firm foundation, whatever you're trying to build is going to collapse sooner, rather than later.
In this video, we shall discuss the seven pillars of health to provide all of you with a firm health foundation.
---In this episode, you'll discover---
✅ A brief history of Drs Mark and Michelle
✅ What are the Seven Pillars of Health
✅ The three things that YOU need help with, concerning health
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
Keywords
healthhealthcarehealth carewellnesshealthy lifestylefunctional medicineemotional healthphysical healthspiritual health7 pillars of healthseven pillars of healthmark sherwooddr mark sherwoodfunctional medical institutephysical wellnessemotional wellnessintellectual healthintellectual wellnessmark sherwood tulsaspiritual wellnesshope and healthmichelle sherwood7 pillarsseven pillars
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