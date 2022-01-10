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R. Jiziahu Is Not The Messiah Torah Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Zemah ben Yishai
Zemah ben Yishai
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52 views • January 10, 2022
8th of Sh'vat 5782
January 10, 2022

Shalom everyone,

Thank you for visiting my channel.

There are a lot of wannabes out there, lots of men want to be the "Messiah".

R. Jiziahu is no different. The Torah Code identifies him as NOT the Messiah,
NOT Shilo, NOT Zemah, NOT ben Yishai.

Warning ! If anyone sits on Messiah's Chair, they will suffer a great catastrophe
of death along with many of his followers. Perhaps a future video.

This Video is called R. Jiziahu Is Not The Messiah Torah Code.

Enjoy
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai


Is the Messiah a Descendant of King Solomon?
https://www.chabad.org/library/moshiach/article_cdo/aid/1714864/jewish/Is-the-Messiah-a-Descendant-of-King-Solomon.htm


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https://www.facebook.com/malchutisraelknesset

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https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/

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Keywords
biblemessiahking davidisraeltemple mountend timestorahfalse messiahend of daysmashiachbible codemoriahben davidshilohben yishaitorah codeshilokingdom of davidtorah codes house of davidmalchutshaul ben yishaishmuel ben yishaijiziahurabbi jiziahu
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