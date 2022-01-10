© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
R. Jiziahu Is Not The Messiah Torah Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Follow
0
Share
Report
52 views • January 10, 2022
8th of Sh'vat 5782
January 10, 2022
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
There are a lot of wannabes out there, lots of men want to be the "Messiah".
R. Jiziahu is no different. The Torah Code identifies him as NOT the Messiah,
NOT Shilo, NOT Zemah, NOT ben Yishai.
Warning ! If anyone sits on Messiah's Chair, they will suffer a great catastrophe
of death along with many of his followers. Perhaps a future video.
This Video is called R. Jiziahu Is Not The Messiah Torah Code.
Enjoy
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Is the Messiah a Descendant of King Solomon?
https://www.chabad.org/library/moshiach/article_cdo/aid/1714864/jewish/Is-the-Messiah-a-Descendant-of-King-Solomon.htm
Malchut Israeli Knesset Party
https://www.facebook.com/malchutisraelknesset
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim
https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim
GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai
https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
Parler
https://parler.com/user/ZemahBenYishai
WeGo.Social
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
January 10, 2022
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
There are a lot of wannabes out there, lots of men want to be the "Messiah".
R. Jiziahu is no different. The Torah Code identifies him as NOT the Messiah,
NOT Shilo, NOT Zemah, NOT ben Yishai.
Warning ! If anyone sits on Messiah's Chair, they will suffer a great catastrophe
of death along with many of his followers. Perhaps a future video.
This Video is called R. Jiziahu Is Not The Messiah Torah Code.
Enjoy
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Is the Messiah a Descendant of King Solomon?
https://www.chabad.org/library/moshiach/article_cdo/aid/1714864/jewish/Is-the-Messiah-a-Descendant-of-King-Solomon.htm
Malchut Israeli Knesset Party
https://www.facebook.com/malchutisraelknesset
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim
https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim
GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai
https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
Parler
https://parler.com/user/ZemahBenYishai
WeGo.Social
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.