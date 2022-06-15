Panorama of Creation Part 2 Dr Carl Baugh Everything is young!

The year 1990. Dr Carl Baugh provides thought provoking evidence on the age of the earth. What academic credence can be attributed to the "millions of years ago" narrative?

Subjects include: - Exponential bits of information, Logistics of Time, Energy and Mechanics, Cosmic dust build up on the Moon, Rings of Saturn being not homogenized but rather braided and interwoven. The strength of the earth's magnetic field reduces exponentially. The fact the light tires as it moves through space. The amount of Helium4 in the atmosphere. Everything is orchestrated with maturity. The half life isotopic rings in the earth's granite crust.

Interesting story from the Apollo Mission - where Neil Armstrong says 'It's solid' immediately after his famous statement 'One small step for man - one giant leap for mankind.'

Psalm 33:6

6 By the word of the LORD were the heavens made;

and all the host of them by the breath of his mouth.

Psalm 33:9

9 For he spake, and it was done;

he commanded, and it stood fast.