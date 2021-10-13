UK: IRATE Drivers Drag Eco-Protestors Out of the Road at Blocked Junction near Dartford Crossing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Irate motorists dragged protesters from the road, where they were sat down or laid out, as the scenes turned violent. The area is considered a bottleneck for freight lorries, drivers told LBC.
One man was seen ripping the Insulate Britain banners from activists, while others angrily remonstrated with them.
An activist was dragged out of the way of traffic as he remained in a seated position, and was grabbed by a man as he attempted to return.