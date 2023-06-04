Bad news for artificial intelligence, we aren’t an intelligence. 5-10-23





Psalms 94 verse 11 states, “He who teaches men knowledge, the LORD, knows the thoughts of man, that they are but a breath.” Similarly, Ecclesiastes chapter 8 verse 17 states, “then I saw all the work of God, that man cannot find out the work that is done under the sun. However much man may toil in seeking, he will not find it out; even though a wise man claims to know, he cannot find it out.” Also, Albert Einstein once said, “Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I am not sure about the universe.” I have to admit I have done my share to uphold Einstein’s genius. And of course, all AI is controlled by human created programs and algorithms, etc. Have a great day.