The first video footage of the consequences of damage to the Crimean bridge.

Maria Zakharova states that the Ukrainian officials and military, along with the participation of American and British intelligence services, are responsible for the decision to carry out an attack on the Crimean Bridge.

💬 "Today's attack on the Crimean Bridge was carried out by the Kiev regime," said Zakharova.

"This regime is terrorist in nature and exhibits all the characteristics of an internationally organized criminal group. Decisions are made by Ukrainian officials and military personnel with the direct involvement of American and British intelligence services and politicians. The United States and Britain are directing a terrorist state structure," stated the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in her Telegram channel.

🤡 Ukrainian MP called the attack on the Crimean bridge "a huge success of Ukraine."

Oleksiy Goncharenko said that the strike on the bridge is a demonstration for the West, which shows that Kiev is ready to "return the territories."

Boris Rozhin's statement regarding the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge:

➡️Repairing the damaged bridge span will take a significant amount of time. As a maximum, one of the spans will need to be replaced, this time.

➡️For the time being, they promise to transport cars by ferries (plus the Black Sea Fleet also helps with its BDK).

➡️Trucks will be launched through the Kherson region, the roads through Perekop and Chongar are now operating as usual.

➡️The fact of violation of logistics is obvious. Logistics in the southern direction will again have to be partially rebuilt.

➡️During the attack, 2 civilians were killed + a 14-year-old girl was injured (her parents died)

➡️The GUR/SBU openly sneers and no matter what they sneer at, if in the Russian Federation this structure has not yet been recognized as a terrorist organization. Here the Taliban, which has not committed a single terrorist attack in the Russian Federation, is a terrorist organization, and the Main Intelligence Directorate, which has committed dozens of terrorist attacks and killed many Russian citizens, is not a terrorist organization. That's how we live.

➡️The attack was most likely carried out with the active assistance of Western intelligence services / military-technical intelligence. There are no reasons for NATO not to attack the Russian infrastructure, because they never received serious responses for previous attacks, so everything that can be used below the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons and direct war between Russia and NATO can and will be used.







