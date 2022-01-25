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The Fruit is the Proof!
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20 views • January 25, 2022
Are we bearing fruit for Jesus? Bible truths given by the Holy Ghost are very clear that Christians are to glorify God by growing in grace, maturity, and in producing fruit. Good works are what believers do after salvation (which is solely through his blood sacrifice) and the fruits of the Holy Ghost (Galatians 5:22-23) should be evident. Many do good works to be seen of others, some do it for eternal rewards, but I emphatically believe a pure heart will want to simply live a life pleasing to God in all fruitfulness.
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