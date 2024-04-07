Good Morning





Veterans On Patrol is a scam led by grifters, criminals, and a "stolen valor" Program Creator that created a Veteran Suicide Prevention Program to profit from. They have never rescued children and never will.



She begs to differ.



She was 23 days old when I took her and her young mother from a Motel 6 after witnessing grandmother smoking meth in a pickup outside the room.



Her and her mother were extracted to safety, and one of our Volunteers took both into her home.



This rescue occurred before we discovered the Child Sex Trafficking Camp on Cemex Property.



Many other children, many, were pulled from the streets, prevented from CPS abduction, and even runaway teens were rescued and returned home.



The Patriot Movement and the Liberal Left in Arizona used to celebrate VOP and praise our work.



What changed?



Are Migrant children not children too?



Do we ignore them while knowing that we are capable of interceding on their behalf?



I have stressed the extreme danger many of the Border children who arrived unaccompabied are in:



➡️The Cartels are abusing them for labor, sexual, and grooming purposes



➡️The NGOs are disappearing them



➡️The pedophiles, illegal violent criminals, and other predators are sponsoring them



These facts have not only been put on the records officially, they have also been reported to the American people.



Maybe you have an excuse to do nothing, but I have no excuse.



Maybe it makes you feel good to repeat lies so you don't have to face your excuse.



Maybe it helps you avoid feeling like a coward while I storm into locations & pull children out, so you spread lies.



Maybe you should just stop attacking those of us laboring and start looking for every child stuck in darkness.



These children were rescued by our God of Abraham, Issac, and Jacob utilizing His dirtiest pairs of hands and feet in His fields.



Every child assisted by VOP remains under our Heavenly Father's Shadow so please never speak of mass deportations.



You will not deny our Lord these children. - Lewis

