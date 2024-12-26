BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jesus’ Synchronized Revelations Come To Life: The Fall and How To Rise
Norton1946!
Norton1946!
21 views • 4 months ago

This video explores the spiritual inversion that occurred when Adam and Eve chose to follow the serpent, surrendering their God-given dominion and embracing shame, guilt, and blame. It highlights how humanity became victims of its own judgments and separated from the image of God. Drawing from the Genesis account, the Moses prophecy, and Jesus' teachings, it examines the ongoing effects of this fall, including pride and spiritual blindness. The chapter emphasizes the importance of humility, seeking God, and restoring the image of God through Jesus Christ, who calls us to approach life with the curiosity and openness of a child, enabling us to rise from spiritual separation into communion with God.


Keywords
spiritualprideserpenthumilitycuriosityopenness
