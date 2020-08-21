© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mid-Week (USA Wed) Live UFO Topics & Vid Analysis - DOT UFOs+Mars Pyramids+GLARE] - OT Chan Live#300
Follow
0
Share
Report
7 views • August 21, 2020
#MUFON #DREAMTEAM #THIRDPHASEOFMOON #ALIENS #UFOS
Topics:
1) 300th Live Stream Birthday Gen Chat
2) Rumble - Now uploading stuff there
3) DOT UFOS attacking each other - GUFONradio has no clue
lets help me out so all can learn how to figure it out
since we know Aliens dont fly about attacking each other over
big busy cities
4) MrMBB333 Mars Pyramids non-Sense examined
5) DreamTeam thirdphaseofmoon vids analyzed
6) Eye Artifacts - Glare in the eye, Starbursts Flares in the Eye
Halo in Eyes.. and how it compares to artifacts of cameras
7) Mick West explains what he means better but I will add
some things he still missed to explain.. what causes the GLARE
8) Mick West Defends a New Corbell Attack but on the Nimitz
thermal video instead
9) Bayer Filter what is it and how is it used
10) Capt Disillusion about eye cones. clip used related to my Blayer Filter per sensor pixel
and drawing program
11) 120 Megapixel Camera Sensor from Canon and 8K Tech (back in 2015!)
13000 x 9000 pixels and 8k is 33megapixels 7640x3260 abouts
12) Quantum Dots to replace CMOS?
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics:
1) 300th Live Stream Birthday Gen Chat
2) Rumble - Now uploading stuff there
3) DOT UFOS attacking each other - GUFONradio has no clue
lets help me out so all can learn how to figure it out
since we know Aliens dont fly about attacking each other over
big busy cities
4) MrMBB333 Mars Pyramids non-Sense examined
5) DreamTeam thirdphaseofmoon vids analyzed
6) Eye Artifacts - Glare in the eye, Starbursts Flares in the Eye
Halo in Eyes.. and how it compares to artifacts of cameras
7) Mick West explains what he means better but I will add
some things he still missed to explain.. what causes the GLARE
8) Mick West Defends a New Corbell Attack but on the Nimitz
thermal video instead
9) Bayer Filter what is it and how is it used
10) Capt Disillusion about eye cones. clip used related to my Blayer Filter per sensor pixel
and drawing program
11) 120 Megapixel Camera Sensor from Canon and 8K Tech (back in 2015!)
13000 x 9000 pixels and 8k is 33megapixels 7640x3260 abouts
12) Quantum Dots to replace CMOS?
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.