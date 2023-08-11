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Pitiful Animal
August 11, 2023
A woman found this Baikal dog on the street
He was like a dry skeleton, but he was very kind.
His whole body was affected, most likely demodicosis
He had tears in his eyes and inflammation, there was a peculiar smell coming from his ears
My heart ached and my tears welled up when I saw him.
Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.
Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.
If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.
Thank you very much!!!!!!!
Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763
If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]
Thank you for watching!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OE6hBLccEr8