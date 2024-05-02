New Information On The White Fibrous Blood Clots

Previously Aired 3/25/24





Experts talk about the threat China is conducting behind the scenes. Can America survive when the Biden Administration is on China's side?





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources: 1. AmericasVoice.news - Frank Gaffney is joined by Rep. Bob Good Pt. 1 https://americasvoice.news/video/LzJ7C3u3aA9UnxB/?related=playlist





2. AmericasVoice.news - Frank Gaffney is joined by Rep. Bob Good Pt. 2 https://americasvoice.news/video/V41Dv43ACLfhBEz/?related=playlist





3. AmericasVoice.news - Frank Gaffney is joined by Reggie LittleJohn Pt. 2 https://americasvoice.news/video/n0LXYttECpFGKEW/?related=playlist





For reliable news and in-depth information, explore The New American at https://thenewamerican.com.





Catch all episodes of The Ben Armstrong Show by visiting https://thenewamerican.com/author/barmstrong/.