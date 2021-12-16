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THIS PLANDEMIC IS THE TROJAN HORSE FOR MEDICAL MARTIAL LAW
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80 views • December 16, 2021
https://sites.google.com/site/bioterrorbible/whistleblowers/jane-burgermeister
Abstract: Jane Burgermeister is a science journalist who filed a criminal complaint with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations (UN), the United States government, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and several medical and pharmaceutical laboratories, most notably Baxter. The complaint accuses the organizations and their representatives to commit several felonies in connection with theBioterrorism, with the attempted genocide, mass murder, the coercion of the constitutional bodies, high treason, among other chargeds.
Abstract: Jane Burgermeister is a science journalist who filed a criminal complaint with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations (UN), the United States government, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and several medical and pharmaceutical laboratories, most notably Baxter. The complaint accuses the organizations and their representatives to commit several felonies in connection with theBioterrorism, with the attempted genocide, mass murder, the coercion of the constitutional bodies, high treason, among other chargeds.
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