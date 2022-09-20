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Multiple Sclerosis Alzheimer's Geon Barre Syndrome Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show Radio Show 09/19/22
InfoHealth News
InfoHealth News
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Multiple Sclerosis Alzheimer's Geon Barre Syndrome Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show Radio Show 09/19/22 https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/ (800) 212-2613 CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563 #diabetes #health #drwallach https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0 Air Date: Monday, September 19, 2022 Monologue Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing MS (multiple sclerosis), Alzheimer's and Geon Barre Syndrome. Stating that they are all roughly the same. Also contending that they are not autoimmune diseases. But due to nutritional deficiencies and can be prevented and reversed. Pearls of Wisdom Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a study from Ohio State University. Finding that a diet rich in iron and protein. Foods like beef, black beans, chickpeas, eggs and pumpkin seeds. Also recommending avoiding shampoos that contain sulfates and formaldehyde. These compounds can cause hair damage and irritate the scalp. Callers Michael has tinnits and has been diagnosed with high cholesterol. Steve has a dog diagnosed with kidney disease. Jim is recovering from a quadruple bypass procedure and has been told he has congestive heart failure. Roger has been diagnosed with hypothyroidism.

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high blood pressureinflammationblood clotsepilepsyepigeneticsdiabetictorn ligamentsleep apneanutritional deficiencies
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