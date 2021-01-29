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Matthew Ehret: Striving for World Government, Bretton Woods vs Belt & Road
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102 views • January 29, 2021
Journalist and lecturer Matthew Ehret discusses the history of world government, from the Republic of Venice to the City of London and the British and American empires. He looks at how the COVID19-Great Reset is an attempt by the West to retain its hegemony as the Bretton Woods system faces entropy. Meanwhile, the new contender, the Eurasian Union and Belt & Road Initiative are on the rise and offer an alternative development model notwithstanding the potential for great and serious conflict with the Atlantic powers.
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Websites
Canadian Patriot Review https://canadianpatriot.org
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS2oIpISybXqY0Og9D4-XYw/featured
Substack https://matthewehret.substack.com
Strategic Culture https://www.strategic-culture.org/contributors/matthew-ehret
Cynthia Chung on Strategic Culture https://www.strategic-culture.org/contributors/cynthia-chung
Rising Tide Foundation https://risingtidefoundation.net
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/patriot_review
About Matthew Ehret
Matthew J.L. Ehret is a journalist, lecturer and founder of the Canadian Patriot Review.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Websites
Canadian Patriot Review https://canadianpatriot.org
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS2oIpISybXqY0Og9D4-XYw/featured
Substack https://matthewehret.substack.com
Strategic Culture https://www.strategic-culture.org/contributors/matthew-ehret
Cynthia Chung on Strategic Culture https://www.strategic-culture.org/contributors/cynthia-chung
Rising Tide Foundation https://risingtidefoundation.net
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/patriot_review
About Matthew Ehret
Matthew J.L. Ehret is a journalist, lecturer and founder of the Canadian Patriot Review.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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