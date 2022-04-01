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.338 Lapua vs .308: Do You Really Need a 338 Lapua Magnum?
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Many big game hunters and long range shooters have battled over which rifle cartridge to buy for their next hunting rifle. More often than not, the 338 Lapua Magnum and 308 Winchester come up in the discussion.

So, if you like long range shooting, and I really mean LONG range, then it’s high time we pulled the trigger on these two sniper rifle staples.

Although the general consensus from most hunters is "Just buy a 308", there are some times where the 338 Lapua Magnum is an effective choice for cartridge selection. Certain African big game hunts require the high penetration and kinetic energy that the 338 offers, while the 308 is simply not enough. Cape Buffalo, Elephant, and rhinos are some of the African big game that would be appropriate for the 338.

However, if you aren't going on African safari, is a 338 Lapua needed? If you want it, then go for it, but most shooters lack the skills, training, and range to practice with such a monster of a cartridge.

Although there's not much cooler than traipsing into your local shooting match with a 338 Lapua Magnum in your cart, most shooters don't need the added costs and training needed to handle such a round when a 308 can do the job just fine. For 90+% of our listeners, the 308 will be enough bullet for you. But for those few percentages that truly need more, then the 338 is ready to make short work of your long range targets.

Read the full article here: https://ammo.com/comparison/338-lapua-vs-308

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