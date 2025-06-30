BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
25-YEAR-OLD VAX POISONED NETFLIX STAR STROKES OUT
ChestyP
ChestyP
63 followers
135 views • 22 hours ago

11 June 2025 - Reality star Liam Brown, known for Netflix’s Snowflake Mountain, revealed he suffered a sudden paralysis episode—leaving him unable to move or speak for 30 minutes. After ignoring the first incident, it recurred, leading to hospitalization. Doctors suspect a mini-stroke (TIA) but found no definitive cause via MRI. Liam, who has used the weight-loss drug Mounjaro, dismissed online trolls blaming his medication. Symptoms like speech issues and facial numbness persist as he awaits further tests. The 25-year-old, formerly with InTheStyle, now runs his own talent agency, Rede Talent.

Keywords
liam brownsnowflake mountainnetflix reality starmini stroke symptomstia strokesudden paralysismounjaro side effectsweight loss jabhealth scare 2025celebrity medical emergencyrede talent agencyinthestyle
