Veteran Exposes Deception Of Government That Removed Him For Not Taking Shot

Ben Davis was a Captain in the US Air Force with men under his command. He had flown a variety of planes, including the C-130 and the Reaper drone. He had marks that were superior to many he knew, but when he refused the PCR test and ultimately the experimental COVID shot which was forced on military members against the law, he was let go. This is his third appearance on The Sons of Liberty and he has some victorious news as well as praise for the true and living God, Yahweh, who has met his needs and the needs of his family in amazing ways!





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