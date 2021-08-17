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a shot of reality based on a solid timeline backed by video evidence
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140 views • August 17, 2021
Here’s a shot of reality based on a solid timeline backed by video evidence and seen by about a million witnesses.
What are we going to do about it?
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6115160576057f4a867e8c56
#TitansOfLiberty
like, comment, share, subscribe!
What are we going to do about it?
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6115160576057f4a867e8c56
#TitansOfLiberty
like, comment, share, subscribe!
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