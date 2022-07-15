Ep. 738 – Leftist Law Professor Challenges U.S. Senator That Men Can Have Babies

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We start in our nation’s capital, where a far left law professor from Berkeley attempted to embarrass Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) on national TV, by calling him a transphobe for believing a biological fact that only men can give birth.
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