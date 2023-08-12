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Australia Approves Original Pfizer Jab Despite Evidence, Trans Agenda Collapses & What Is Disease X?
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215 views • August 12, 2023

TheLastAmericanVagabond


Streamed on: Aug 7, 5:45 pm EDT
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Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.

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