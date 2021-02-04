The left can run ‘any political attack’ yet it does not create a ‘media pile on’

The left can run any political attack, whether it be offensive, wrong, or absurdly hypocritical and yet it does not create a “media pile on," according to Sky News host Chris Kenny.



“Let’s look for just a minute at how the left has been conducting itself in political debates over the past little while,” Mr Kenny said.



He pointed to Labor Senator for Western Australia Sue Lines, who recently made a post to social media which claimed Australia Day “celebrates white supremacy”.



“Has Labor admonished her? … Nup,” Mr Kenny said.



“There’s a leave pass for this sort of obscenity.”



He also spoke of the “violent” advertisement run by the union movement which portrayed Prime Minister Scott Morrison “as a murderer” using a bus as a “weapon”.



“Sick stuff.”



Mr Kenny said the left are able to run “any political attack”.



“They can be offensive, they can undermine the very country they represent, they can be wrong, or they can be absurdly hypocritical.



“But it does not create a media pile on. It just feeds into the dominant media narrative.”