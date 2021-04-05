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The Truth About Fake News | Russia Hacked U.S. Election For Donald Trump?
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70 views • April 05, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3527/the-truth-about-fake-news-russia-hacked-us-election-for-donald-trump
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3527-the-truth-about-fake-news-russia-hacked-us-election-for-donald-trump
The Washington Post and New York Times drove the news cycle publishing claims based on “high level” sources with access to a recent intelligence security briefing involving the allegations of Russian involvement in attempting to influence the United States election. Stefan Molyneux looks at the facts behind the latest mainstream media assertions, the logical holes in the argument presented from sources privy to the high level CIA briefings, claims that the Republican National Committee (RNC) was also hacked, the weaponized IRS targeting conservative groups, Portman-Murphy Counter-Propaganda Bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, Hillary Clinton takes donations in congestion with approving Russia's accusation of Uranium One, Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos undisclosed $600 million contract with the Central Intelligence Agency, Operation Mockingbird and much much more!
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/truth-about-fake-news
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3527-the-truth-about-fake-news-russia-hacked-us-election-for-donald-trump
The Washington Post and New York Times drove the news cycle publishing claims based on “high level” sources with access to a recent intelligence security briefing involving the allegations of Russian involvement in attempting to influence the United States election. Stefan Molyneux looks at the facts behind the latest mainstream media assertions, the logical holes in the argument presented from sources privy to the high level CIA briefings, claims that the Republican National Committee (RNC) was also hacked, the weaponized IRS targeting conservative groups, Portman-Murphy Counter-Propaganda Bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, Hillary Clinton takes donations in congestion with approving Russia's accusation of Uranium One, Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos undisclosed $600 million contract with the Central Intelligence Agency, Operation Mockingbird and much much more!
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/truth-about-fake-news
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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