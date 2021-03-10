Texas takes on Border Security when Biden refuses to do it! And More News!

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Texas takes up Border Security when Biden refuses to do it! CDC claims mask mandates don't statistically make a difference in impacting covid but will therefore continue pushing masks anyway! Brawl Breaks Out at Bath and Body Works Over Face Mask! Liberals Now Openly Promoting Eugenics! And More News!
Source Links;
https://banned.video/watch?id=6042a4ff0f0a4a2f77b1c610
https://banned.video/watch?id=6042d0199bf59f303a2fa4d4
https://banned.video/watch?id=60459c0d8509b9329cc6e566
https://banned.video/watch?id=604270533282f82eeac002ad
https://banned.video/watch?id=60459b658509b9329cc6d5a1
https://banned.video/watch?id=6042a4620f0a4a2f77b1be84
https://banned.video/watch?id=60459bb28509b9329cc6d9eb
https://humansarefree.com/2021/03/9-air-purifying-houseplants-for-your-living-room.html
https://headlineusa.com/lawmakers-lawsuits-social-media-censorship/
https://nationalfile.com/huge-georgia-fails-to-produce-chain-of-custody-for-404000-absentee-ballots-months-after-contested-election/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-senate-passes-1.9-trillion-pro-abortion-covid-relief-bill
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-07-mask-mouth-gum-disease-coronavirus-death-risk.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/breaking-exclusive-ballots-arizonas-maricopa-county-found-shredded-dumpster-days-senate-audit-begin/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/big-news-new-hampshire-secretary-state-gardner-agrees-forensic-audit-windhams-voting-machines-ballots/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/cdc-claims-mask-mandates-dont-statistically-different-impact-covid-no-masks-will-therefore-continue-pushing-masks/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/insurrection-antifa-sets-fire-portland-public-school-headquarters-torches-vehicles-series-malicious-terrorist-attacks/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/texas-gov-announces-operation-lone-star-secure-border-human-drug-smuggling-response-bidens-open-border-policies/
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