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Boycott Divestment & Israel Lie #3: BDS and the Law
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30 views • June 08, 2021
Posted 7March2011 BoycottWatch:
Video 1 of the Top-10 Lies About the Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions
(BDS) Campaign against Israel. Presented by Fred Taub of Boycott Watch,
author of the book Boycotting Peace. In this video, Fred Taub discusses
the U.S. Department of Commerce enforced laws you are violating and the
IRS forms you need to file when boycotting Israel.
Video 1 of the Top-10 Lies About the Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions
(BDS) Campaign against Israel. Presented by Fred Taub of Boycott Watch,
author of the book Boycotting Peace. In this video, Fred Taub discusses
the U.S. Department of Commerce enforced laws you are violating and the
IRS forms you need to file when boycotting Israel.
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