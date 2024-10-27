Iranians released footage mocking unsuccessful Israeli attacks

Iranian sources reported that the Israeli attack was limited to a few IRGC military facilities, most of which were repelled by air defense systems, and was not as large as the Israeli media exaggerated. Iranians began to mock the Israeli aircraft attack on the morning of October 26, instead of seeking shelter underground, Iranians went to the rooftops to look for Israeli jets. The Iranian National Air Defense Headquarters said "the Israeli regime launched a provocative attack this morning, targeting military centers in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces. Iranian integrated air defense system managed to intercept and repel this aggressive action, causing only limited damage in some areas".

Security analyst Eid al-Tufan said "We can say that the Israeli attack was the most unsuccessful attack in military history. All Iranian air defenses were ready, and acted well that night". Footage showed how the air defense and anti-aircraft missile activity in the skies over eastern Tehran impressively continued to repel suspicious objects, destroying all incoming projectiles, and most of them fell in open areas. In addition, the country's air defense system also managed to work mysteriously over the airspace of Khuzestan Province, western Iran. The Israeli media was very disappointed with the attack on Iran, not being 100% sure what the target was.

Iranian official sources said that Tehran has good defenses, so far no explosions, fires, etc. have been reported in Tehran. As a result, only a few areas suffered minor damage. Only a small bush fire on the side of the road in Tehran, apparently caused by an intercepted projectile, was all that was seen there that night. The situation is completely under control and stable. No flights were canceled, and the infrastructure is operating in a stable mode, sources reported. The Iranian National Air Defense Headquarters added in this regard, urging the public to maintain solidarity and calm and follow the news related to the incident through the national mass media, ignoring the rumors, spread by the enemy's mass media.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/