1. Final Warning to Those Complicit In The Genocide in Australia. After the end of October there will be no Amnesty.2. We are being slaughtered by a few sociopathic oligarchs and corrupt governments. The battle for the soul of humanity is at stake. It will only end when we all say NO!!!3. Canada Alberta BIZARRE Judge Orders Pastor Artur Pawlowski to condemn himself or go back to jail. Canada is going same way as Australia.4. The globalists have triggered a worldwide collapse. As we speak, the Democrats, who are merely a front group, are robbing what is left in the treasury as America is reduced to a third world nation. And as they commit the most heinous act in U.S. history, they are blaming "We The People" for refusing to submit to their tyranny.5. Couy Griffin is out of custody, finally, and was imprisoned by the corrupt communist regime after PRAYING on the steps of the Capitol on January 6. Where are Trump and the coward republicans. If it were the other way around the democrats would break the doors.