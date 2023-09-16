Create New Account
The Hollow Mask Illusion
concave.earth
The late Professor Richard Gregory explains the hollow mask illusion. Pay careful attention to what he says is the cause as it is one of the main reasons some people have difficulty visually comprehending our concave earth. Even after we know it's real, or brains want to revert to our lifelong illusion. 

