Giving satan Our Children Through Caesar's Marriage Covenants

A must watch for pro- lifers and baby lovers everywhere!!! Why is Caesar getting away with harming and even outright murdering so many children and babies?.... ..here's the answer why.
______________
I am also sharing the link to the full Tim Truth video as promised in today's episode, although CAUTION: the "F" word is used several places (approx 2 hours):
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TKH8nL1iAXjp/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.