Giving satan Our Children Through Caesar's Marriage Covenants
Biblical Solution
Published 15 hours ago |

A must watch for pro- lifers and baby lovers everywhere!!! Why is Caesar getting away with harming and even outright murdering so many children and babies?....  ..here's the answer why.

I am also sharing the link to the full Tim Truth video  as promised in today's episode, although CAUTION: the "F" word is used several places (approx 2 hours):

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TKH8nL1iAXjp/




truthyeshuayhwhinfanticideillegalunlawfulbaby killersdeath jabbible law

