UK Defence Secretary John Healey, speaking at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.

Putin clearly lives rent-free in their heads — when in reality, they should be far more worried about their collapsing public support, vanishing even faster than European taxpayers’ money in Ukraine.

Adding: Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has urged NATO countries to “be careful with our military aircraft and ships near Russia’s borders — we don’t need confrontations.”

Not long ago, Sikorski had declared that NATO would shoot down Russian aerial targets entering European airspace. Now, however, his tone has become far more cautious — similar to other European leaders such as Finnish President Alexander Stubb and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.