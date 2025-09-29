BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
UK SecDef John Healey, speaking at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
Follow
19 views • 1 day ago

UK Defence Secretary John Healey, speaking at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.

Putin clearly lives rent-free in their heads — when in reality, they should be far more worried about their collapsing public support, vanishing even faster than European taxpayers’ money in Ukraine.

Adding:  Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has urged NATO countries to “be careful with our military aircraft and ships near Russia’s borders — we don’t need confrontations.”

Not long ago, Sikorski had declared that NATO would shoot down Russian aerial targets entering European airspace. Now, however, his tone has become far more cautious — similar to other European leaders such as Finnish President Alexander Stubb and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
