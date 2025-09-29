UK SecDef John Healey, speaking at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Defence Secretary John Healey, speaking at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.
Putin clearly lives rent-free in their heads — when in reality, they should be far more worried about their collapsing public support, vanishing even faster than European taxpayers’ money in Ukraine.
Adding: Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has urged NATO countries to “be careful with our military aircraft and ships near Russia’s borders — we don’t need confrontations.”
Not long ago, Sikorski had declared that NATO would shoot down Russian aerial targets entering European airspace. Now, however, his tone has become far more cautious — similar to other European leaders such as Finnish President Alexander Stubb and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.