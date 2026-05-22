Government and Corporate Influence, an interview with Ben Swann

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When local officials ignore public protest and vote unanimously for projects that harm their own communities, it raises questions about government and corporate influence. Residents chant no, yet leaders sell out to big tech backed by powerful figures and legal teams. NDAs block transparency, leaving communities in the dark about risks. The backlash is growing. Watch the latest interview.
#GovernmentInfluence #CorporateCapture #TechOligarchy #CommunityBetrayal #NoTransparency
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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