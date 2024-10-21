BELIEVE THE COVID? PAY THE PRICE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I've been wanting to use a Billie Holiday song for a long time. Unfortunately Alisha gave me a reason to play it. We warned them.
Sources
https://m.facebook.com/james.porter.73157/
https://m.facebook.com/Jamesandalishaporter/
Music: Billie Holiday - Good Morning Heartache
https://inv.nadeko.net/watch?v=I01vk3FZrQY&list=PL7gp579CMkT96Yv-9z-Tz-EKiOQE9zrVD&index=13
out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report