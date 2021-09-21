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Weather Weapons Raid – Now!
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143 views • September 21, 2021
As a result of serious indications that the recent floods were caused by weather weapons, Christoph Hörstel of Neue Mitte (D) has clear political demands: »An immediate police intervention in the Chancellor's Office, the secret services and the Bundeswehr.« Hörstel proves that clear evidence of catastrophes caused by weather weapons has been available for decades. The people must know immediately which files on such war crimes are available. Whoever hinders this disclosure must expect to be charged with complicity in war crimes after evidence has been produced.
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