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Why I am not a Pentecostal!
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43 views • May 15, 2022
Why I am not a Pentecostal!
This Bible Study video, by Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker, shows why he personally is not a Pentecostal. In this video he shows what Pentecostals believe, where they come from, and how many of their doctrines are taken from the early part of the book of Acts, which was JEWS preaching to JEWS. He further shows the transition in the book of Acts to GENTILES, and explains how today we are under the ministry of the Apostle Paul, the apostle to the GENTILES (Rom. 11:13), and how salvation today is different than it was at Pentecost.
Having belonged to an Assembly of God Church for four years before getting saved, Bro. Robert tells of what he experienced first hand in that religious system, and why he now is not part of that group, as he shows from scriptures why he personally cannot be a Pentecostal or a Charismatic.
This Bible Study video, by Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker, shows why he personally is not a Pentecostal. In this video he shows what Pentecostals believe, where they come from, and how many of their doctrines are taken from the early part of the book of Acts, which was JEWS preaching to JEWS. He further shows the transition in the book of Acts to GENTILES, and explains how today we are under the ministry of the Apostle Paul, the apostle to the GENTILES (Rom. 11:13), and how salvation today is different than it was at Pentecost.
Having belonged to an Assembly of God Church for four years before getting saved, Bro. Robert tells of what he experienced first hand in that religious system, and why he now is not part of that group, as he shows from scriptures why he personally cannot be a Pentecostal or a Charismatic.
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