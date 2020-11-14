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Sidney Powell: I am going to release the Kraken!
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71 views • November 14, 2020
BLOCKBUSTER INTERVIEW: Lou Dobbs interviews Sidney Powell who is going to expose everyone related to the Dominion voting machine fraud, all the governors and government workers that benefited from the software (which was designed to change votes) and everyone who invested in Dominion.
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